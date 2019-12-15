تسجيل
15:19 15 ديسمبر/ كانون الأول 2019
    فتاة برازيلية تصبح مشهورة بغض النظر عن مرض السرطان

    أشخاص تبرعوا بشعرهم لمرضى السرطان... صور

    © Photo / SONORA GABRIELLY DE OLIVEIRA
    منوعات
    يعد الصلع من الآثار الجانبية الأكثر شيوعا بين مرضى السرطان الذين يتعرضون بعلاجهم للمواد الكيميائية.

    ويؤثر سقوط الشعر سلبا على الحالة النفسية لمرضى السرطان، وخاصة الأطفال، لذلك هم بحاجة إلى الشعر المستعار، والذي يمكن الحصول عليه فقط من الأشخاص الذي يتبرعون به.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    throwback to the day I donated all of my hair 💇🏻‍♀️

    Публикация от @ a.nnabridges

    ويمكن لأي شخص أن يتبرع بشعره في البنوك الخاصة بذلك، وهناك الكثير من الأشخاص من يغتنمون هذه الفرصة ويقدمون شعرهم للمرضى المحتاجين له.

    وعلى سبيل المثال، تبرعت هذه الأم مع أولادها الستة بأكثر من 5 أمترا من شعرهم للأطفال المرضى بالسرطان.

    وهذه الفتاة تبرعت بحوالي 76 سم من شعرها الذهبي للأطفال المرضى.

    وقال هذا الشاب إنه "ربما هذه القصة لا تنسب فصل الشتاء، ولكن فكرة أن 60 سم من شعري ستستخدم كشعر مستعار للأطفال تشعرني بالقوة".

    كما قرر الزوجان أيضا التبرع بشعرهما "أخيرا فعلنا ذلك! قررنا التبرع بشعرنا لمرضى السرطان".

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    We finally did it! 😜 SWIPE for before and afters. We decided to donate to @hair_we_share because they provide wigs for both children and adults who suffer from medical hair loss. @mrjohncrawford did these amazing cuts at @the_revival_studio which was a blast as always! 💇🏼‍♀️💇🏻‍♂️He’s our go-to guy for epic hair, definitely check him out if you’re in the Phoenix area!! . Did you know it takes an average of 7 ponytails to create one wig!? And hand-sewn human hair wigs can cost upwards of $3k - but not through organizations like Hair We Share. . We specifically chose #HairWeShare because not only do they offer FREE wigs to patients under 18, but also to adults with financial troubles. Most recipients have cancer, but they also help those with alopecia or any other medical hair loss. They’re the only organization I know of that helps adults, which I think is so fantastic. Adults need help through their medical struggles too! 💕 If you’re thinking of chopping, DONATE! 🙌🏻 . Have you ever donated hair? If so, to which organization and why?

    Публикация от Chelsea (@chelzeerenee)

    وقام أحد مستخدمي توتير بنشر صورة لقريبه الذي تبرع بشعره لمرضى السرطان وعلق عليها قائلا "نمى قريبي شعره لمدة عامين ليتبرع به لمرضى السرطان".

    وقالت هذه الفتاة إنها للمرة الخامسة على التوالي تتبرع بشعرها للأطفال الذي خضعوا للعلاج الكيميائي.

