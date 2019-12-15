أشخاص تبرعوا بشعرهم لمرضى السرطان... صور

ويؤثر سقوط الشعر سلبا على الحالة النفسية لمرضى السرطان، وخاصة الأطفال، لذلك هم بحاجة إلى الشعر المستعار، والذي يمكن الحصول عليه فقط من الأشخاص الذي يتبرعون به.
ويمكن لأي شخص أن يتبرع بشعره في البنوك الخاصة بذلك، وهناك الكثير من الأشخاص من يغتنمون هذه الفرصة ويقدمون شعرهم للمرضى المحتاجين له.
وعلى سبيل المثال، تبرعت هذه الأم مع أولادها الستة بأكثر من 5 أمترا من شعرهم للأطفال المرضى بالسرطان.
وهذه الفتاة تبرعت بحوالي 76 سم من شعرها الذهبي للأطفال المرضى.
She donated 30 inches of her hair to make wigs for children with cancer..😍♥️ Please don't scroll down without sending her some love and courage for her kind act😍 pic.twitter.com/8iEBjYI2lV
— Back To Nature (@backt0nature) October 16, 2019
وقال هذا الشاب إنه "ربما هذه القصة لا تنسب فصل الشتاء، ولكن فكرة أن 60 سم من شعري ستستخدم كشعر مستعار للأطفال تشعرني بالقوة".
كما قرر الزوجان أيضا التبرع بشعرهما "أخيرا فعلنا ذلك! قررنا التبرع بشعرنا لمرضى السرطان".
We finally did it! 😜 SWIPE for before and afters. We decided to donate to @hair_we_share because they provide wigs for both children and adults who suffer from medical hair loss. @mrjohncrawford did these amazing cuts at @the_revival_studio which was a blast as always! 💇🏼♀️💇🏻♂️He’s our go-to guy for epic hair, definitely check him out if you’re in the Phoenix area!! . Did you know it takes an average of 7 ponytails to create one wig!? And hand-sewn human hair wigs can cost upwards of $3k - but not through organizations like Hair We Share. . We specifically chose #HairWeShare because not only do they offer FREE wigs to patients under 18, but also to adults with financial troubles. Most recipients have cancer, but they also help those with alopecia or any other medical hair loss. They’re the only organization I know of that helps adults, which I think is so fantastic. Adults need help through their medical struggles too! 💕 If you’re thinking of chopping, DONATE! 🙌🏻 . Have you ever donated hair? If so, to which organization and why?
وقام أحد مستخدمي توتير بنشر صورة لقريبه الذي تبرع بشعره لمرضى السرطان وعلق عليها قائلا "نمى قريبي شعره لمدة عامين ليتبرع به لمرضى السرطان".
This 8-Year-Old Boy Spent 2 Years Growing His Hair To Make Wigs For Kids With Cancer https://t.co/HNnEwgO7Gb#NationalHairDay #TuesdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/VbZjGgZMK5— KINDspiraXy (@KindspiraXy) October 1, 2019
وقالت هذه الفتاة إنها للمرة الخامسة على التوالي تتبرع بشعرها للأطفال الذي خضعوا للعلاج الكيميائي.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month. . . . . This is my 5th time donating my hair to @wigs.for.kids to make wigs for children that have lost their hair due to chemo and radiation. I’ll always love my longer hair, but I’m blessed that it grows so fast so I can donate it every 3/4 years. 25 inches shorter and lighter! . . . . . . #wigsforkids #hairdonation #childhoodcancerawarenessmonth #childhoodcancer #chemo #donation #hair #haircut #hairdonation #teamtheoforever #teamtheoforever🎗 9.7.19
