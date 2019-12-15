تسجيل
18:29 15 ديسمبر/ كانون الأول 2019
مباشر
    بحث
    صياد

    عاصفة أخرجت ديدان يعود تاريخها لـ 300 مليون عام من المحيط... صور وفيديو

    © Sputnik . Nikolai Khizhnyak
    منوعات
    انسخ الرابط
    0 0 0
    تابعنا عبر
    https://cdnarabic1.img.sputniknews.com/images/103731/69/1037316950.jpg
    عربي - أخبار وآراء وراديو Sputnik
    https://arabic.sputniknews.com/mosaic/201912151043741138-%D8%B3%D8%A8%D8%A8%D8%AA-%D8%B0%D8%B9%D8%B1%D8%A7%D8%B9%D8%A7%D8%B5%D9%81%D8%A9-%D8%A3%D8%AE%D8%B1%D8%AC%D8%AA-%D8%AF%D9%8A%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%86-%D9%8A%D8%B9%D9%88%D8%AF-%D8%AA%D8%A7%D8%B1%D9%8A%D8%AE%D9%87%D8%A7-%D9%84%D9%80-300-%D9%85%D9%84%D9%8A%D9%88%D9%86-%D8%B9%D8%A7%D9%85-%D9%85%D9%86-%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%85%D8%AD%D9%8A%D8%B7%D8%B5%D9%88%D8%B1-%D9%88%D9%81%D9%8A%D8%AF%D9%8A%D9%88--/

    غمرت ألوف من الديدان الغريبة شواطىء كاليفورنيا بعد عاصفة قوية، ما سبب ذعرا لدى بعض السكان المحليين.

    وسرعان ما وضح الأخصائيون والعلماء أن هذه الديدان لا تشكل أي تهديد أو خوف، بل هي نوع من الرخويات التي تغمر نفسها تحت الرمال في المياه القريبة من الشاطىء.

    وتسببت العاصفة الأخيرة التي تشهدتها مدينة كاليفورنيا بجرف الألوف من هذه الرخويات من المحيط لتلقيها على الشواطىء على بعد 50 ميلا من مدينة فرانسيسكو.

    وكتب عالم الأحياء إيفان بار "نعم...التصميم الجسدي لهذه الديدان دهني وهو يفسر بأن جسدها صمم بشكل مثالي للحياة تحت الأرض".

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    SHOOK 😳 Thousands of these marine worms—called fat innkeeper worms, or “penis fish”—were found on Drake’s Beach last week! These phallic organisms are quite common along the West coast of North America, but they spend their whole lives in U-shaped burrows under the sand, so few beachgoers are aware of their existence. ⛈🌊 A recent storm in Northern California brought strong waves that washed away several feet of sand from the intertidal zone, leaving all these fat innkeeper worms exposed on the surface. 🏖 Next time you go to the beach, just think about the hundreds of 10-inch, pink sausages wiggling around just a few feet under the sand. 🙃 . . Get the full story in our new #AsktheNaturalist with @california_natural_history via link in bio! (📸: Beach photo courtesy David Ford; Worm photo by Kate Montana via iNaturalist)

    Публикация от Bay Nature Magazine (@baynaturemagazine)

    وأضاف أن هناك أدلة أحفورية أن هذه الكائنات يعود تاريخها إلى 300 مليون عام ويعيش بعضها لمدة تصل إلى 25 عاما، بحسب "بي بي سي".

    انظر أيضا:

    يشبه الدماغ البشري... العثور على مخلوق غامض على شاطئ في أستراليا (صور)
    سفينة أسطول المحيط الهادئ تنقذ صيادين في بحر اليابان
    تشبه "مخلوق المستنقع الكبير"..."مي-24" تثير إعجاب الأمريكيين
    سلطنة عمان تبدأ بتصدير الأسماك إلى روسيا
    الكلمات الدلالية:
    محيط, أمريكا, كاليفورنيا
    معايير المجتمعنقاش
    التعليق بواسطة Facebookالتعليق بواسطة Sputnik
    الأخبار
    كل الأخبار
    كل الأخبار
    مولتيميديا
    راقصات من الأرجنتين خلال مسابقة كأس بطولة للرقص اللاتيني في ميدلين، كولومبيا 12 ديسمبر 2019
    اختيار "أجمل نساء الكون" و"لبنان يغرق"...صور الأسبوع من "سبوتنيك"
    جونسون يعلن مغادرة الاتحاد الأوروبي في 31 يناير
    نجمة الاتحاد الأوروبي تغادره العام المقبل
    ماذا كان يبحث العالم على غوغل في 2019
    ماذا كان يبحث العالم على "غوغل" في 2019؟
    تسجيل
    captcha
    دخولسياسة الخصوصية
    ضغطك على زر "تسجيل" يعني موافقتك على معالجة بياناتك الشخصية وقبولك سياسة الخصوصية.
    استعادة كلمة السر
    captcha
    دخولسياسة الخصوصية
    تسجيل
    هل لديك ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    نعملا
    تسجيل
    avatar

    أهلا بكم, !

    لا يوجد لدي ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    تسجيلهل نسيت كلمة السر؟سياسة الخصوصية
    تسجيل
    avatar

    أهلا بكم, !

    دخول
    يوجد لدي ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    حذف الملف الشخصي
    هل حقا تريد حذف حسابك من موقع arabic.sputniknews.com؟
    نعملا
    تم حذف حسابك. ولكن يمكنك استعادة الحساب خلال 30 يوما، عبر اتباع الرابط الموجود في الرسالة التي أرسلت إلى بريدك الإكتروني
    إغلاق
    Votre message a été envoyé!
    معايير المجتمع

    إن تسجيل وترخيص مستخدمي موقع "سبوتنيك" عبر حسابات الفيسبوك أو شبكات اجتماعية أخرى يشير إلى قبولهم لقواعد الموقع. يتوجب على المستخدمين الالتزام بالقوانين المحلية والدولية، واحترام المشاركين الآخرين في النقاش، والقراء والأشخاص الذين يتم ذكرهم في المنشور.

    إدارة الموقع لها الحق في أن تحذف التعليقات التي تحتوي على لغات تختلف عن لغة غالبية محتوى الموقع. لدى كافة مواقع sputniknews.com باللغات المختلفة حق تحرير التعليقات.

    يتم حذف تعليق المستخدم في الحالات الآتية:

    • إذا كان التعليق لا يتفق مع محتوى المنشور.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحرض على الكراهية والتمييز العنصري أو العرقي أو الجنسي أو الديني أو الاجتماعي، أو ينتهك حقوق الأقليات.
    • إذا كان التعليق ينتهك حقوق الأقليات، ويسبب لهم الأذى بأي شكل من الأشكال، بما في ذلك الإساءة المعنوية.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على أفكار ذات طبيعة متطرفة أو تدعو إلى أنشطة أخرى غير قانونية.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على شتائم أو تهديدات موجهة للمستخدمين الآخرين، أو للمنظمات بصورة تسيء إلى سمعة رجال الأعمال أو الموظفين فيها وتقلل من كرامتهم.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على شتائم أو رسائل تعبّر عن عدم الاحترام لموقع "سبوتنيك".
    • إذا كان محتوى التعليق ينتهك الخصوصية، بحيث ينشر بيانات شخصية لأطراف ثالثة دون موافقة هذه الأطراف، أو ينتهك خصوصية المراسلة.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على مشاهد عنف أو سوء المعاملة والقسوة تجاه الحيوانات.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على معلومات حول كيفية الانتحار والتحريض عليه.
    • إذا كان التعليق يهدف إلى إعلان تجاري، أو الترويج لإعلان سياسي غير لائق أو غير قانوني، أو أي مصادر أخرى على الإنترنت يكون محتواها ما تم ذكره أعلاه.
    • إذا كان محتوى التعليق يروّج لمنتجات أو خدمات لأطراف ثالثة دون علم هذه الأطراف.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على لغة فظة أو ألفاظ نابية أو تلميحات من مشتقات تلك الألفاظ.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على رسائل بريد إلكتروني غير مرغوب فيها، وخدمات بريدية جماعية تروّج لخطط الثراء السريع.
    • إذا كان التعليق يروّج لاستخدام المواد المخدرة وغيرها من العقاقير، ويحتوي على معلومات عن منتجاتها وكيفية استخدامها.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على وصلات لفيروسات أو برمجيات خبيثة ومضرة.
    • إذا كان التعليق جزءاً من عمل منظم ينطوي على كميات كبيرة من التعليقات ذات محتوى واحد.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على رسائل غير مفهومة وغير ذات صلة.
    • إذا كان التعليق ينتهك الأدب وأصول المعاملة مظهراً بذلك أي شكل من أشكال السلوك العدواني أو المهين.
    • إذا كان التعليق لا يتقيد بالقواعد الأساسية للغة الإنجليزية (العربية)، على سبيل المثال: الكتابة (باللغة العامية) بالأحرف الكبيرة أو عدم تقسيم المكتوب إلى جمل.

    إدارة الموقع تملك الحق في أن تحظر دخول المستخدم إلى صفحة الموقع، أو حذف حسابه دون إشعاره، وذلك إذا انتهك المستخدم أو بدر منه سلوك دلّ على انتهاكه لما تم ذكره من القواعد أعلاه.

    بإمكان المستخدمين معالجة حساباتهم أو إعادة تشغيلها عبر الاتصال بالمشرفين على الموقع moderator.arabic@sputniknews.com

    يجب أن تحتوي الرسالة على التالي:

    • الموضوع – استعادة الحساب/ إعادة التشغيل.
    • هوية المستخدم.
    • ذكر الأسباب وتفسير التصرفات التي أدت إلى انتهاك القواعد المذكورة أعلاه، مما اضطر إدارة الموقع إلى حظر المستخدم.

    إذا قدَّرَالمشرفون على الموقع أنه يمكن استعادة الحساب/ إعادة تشغيله، فسيتم فعل ذلك.

    في حالة حظر حساب المستخدم مرة ثانية نتيجة للإنتهاكات المتكررة للقواعد المذكورة أعلاه، فلن يتم إعادة تشغيل أو فتح الحساب مرة أخرى.

    للتواصل مع المشرفين على الموقع، أرسل رسالتك على العنوان التالي:moderator.arabic@sputniknews.com

    دخول
    تسجيلهل نسيت كلمة السر؟سياسة الخصوصية
    أوك
    تنبيهات موقع "سبوتنيك"

    تابع أخبار "سبوتنيك" من متصفحك

    الاشتراكعدم الاشتراك