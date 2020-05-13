بطة في أستراليا تقضي الحجر الصحي بالمواعدة على "إنستغرام"... فيديو

يعاني تيدليز منذ صغره من مشاكل في عموده الفقري بعد سقوط خاطئ خلال طيرانه، مما دفع صاحبته إلى توفير عناية خاصة له، حيث يصعب عليه الحركة دون مساعدة.
حيث تقوم صاحبته بأخذه في رحلات وتأمين كافة وسائل الرعاية والتسلية له، وآخرها إنشاء صفحة خاصة له على "إنستغرام"، حيث أخذ يراقب حال أقرانه من البط في عدد من الدول التي تخضع للحجر الصحي ومنها إيطاليا ويتواصل معهم.
Tidds can't believe the news from Quacky. So much sadness in Italy and around the world. Please reach out to isolated friends and family. Together we can get through this.... somehow.
ويظهر تيدليز في العديد من مقاطع المصورة على صفحته الخاصة جالسا أمام شاشة لوح كمبيوتر أو جهاز كمبيوتر وهو يشاهد مقاطع مصورة لأقرانه.
Tidds just scrolling through Instagram catching up with his friends all over the world.
كما وظهر في أحد المقاطع على لوح للتزلج ما جعل الكثيرين يغارون مما يمارسه من ترفيه خلال فترة الحجر الصحي.
Tidds works out it has no brakes and he has no way to steer it, but with his butt so close to the ground anyway there isnt far to fall on a skateboard.
وظهر في مقطع آخر مرتديا زيا رسميا على سرير، في الوقت الذي لايمكنه مغادرة المنزل نظرا لظروف الحجر الصحي.
Tidds is all dressed up... But has nowhere to go. For a chance to win some "Tidds Bits" comment below where you would take him on a perfect date when we all get out of lockdown.
