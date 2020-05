منهم أمل كلوني... مشاهير عرب استغلوا شهرتهم لمساعدة المحتاجين في زمن الكورونا... صور

View this post on Instagram

In the past two months we've been making and donating face masks for organisations supporting the homeless and families need. We're offering the pattern for people who want to make their own washable mask, using fabric at home. Use a cotton fabric with a tight weave, which you can wash at min 65 degrees. Research shows that kitchen towels and sheets are excellent materials. Print the pattern at 100% size for an adult, and on 70% size for a child. The mask is double folded, so you can slide in a replaceable filter, such as kitchen paper, a piece of a vacuum cleaner bag, or microfiber fabric. If you have a question, email studio@karimadduchi.com @theworldmakersfoundation #weallcanhelp #karimadduchi #worldmakers