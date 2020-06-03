تسجيل
03 يونيو/ حزيران 2020
    مظاهرات في أستراليا احتجاجا على مقتل الأمريكي جورج فلويد

    مدونة عراقية تتضامن مع "المجتمع الأسود" وتتبرع بـ500 ألف دولار... صورة

    © AP Photo / Rick Rycroft
    منوعات
    أعلنت مؤسسة شركة مستحضرات التجميل "هدى بيوتي" إيقاف العمل بمحتواها على "إنستغرام" بشكل مؤقت، مؤكدة الدعم الكامل لقضية "السود".

    ونشرت خبيرة التجميل العراقية-الأمريكية هدى قطان عبر صفحتها الرسمية في "إنستغرام" صورة باللون الأسود، معربة بها عن تضامنها مع الحركة السوداء ضد العنصرية التي تتم معاملتهم بها في المجتمع الأمريكي.

    وكتبت هدى "حان وقت التغيير".

    View this post on Instagram

    At Huda Beauty we stand against racism today and always. In solidarity with the black community and the Black Lives Matter movement, we are pausing our regular content. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On this #BlackoutTuesday we will be donating $500,000 to the @NAACP ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Now is a time to listen, learn and reflect. We are joining in the fight against systemic racism, and we encourage those who aren’t familiar with the Black Lives Matter movement to educate themselves and take action. “In a racist society it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist.” – Angela Davis. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We will be hosting a BLACKOUT across all Huda Beauty channels and using our megaphone to celebrate black voices and to share educational resources and content, while continuing to contribute with meaningful ways to support and uplift the black community. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We stand for equality and while today we are making our voice heard in support of Black Lives Matter, we will continue to support all communities facing global injustices. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It’s time for change! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ More about why we chose the NAACP: The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has been fighting for the advance justice for African Americans for over 100 years. Their mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

    A post shared by HUDA KATTAN (@hudabeauty) on

    وأضافت "نحن في هدى بيوتي نقف ضد العنصرية اليوم ودائما، تضامناً مع مجتمع السود وحركة حياة السود، ونوقف المحتوى مؤقتًا".

    وتابعت "حان الوقت للاستماع والتعلم والتفكير. نحن ننضم إلى الكفاح ضد العنصرية النظامية وسنتبرع بـ 500.000 دولار أمريكي للجمعية الوطنية للنهوض بالملونين".

    وأكدت استضافتها برنامج "BLACKOUT" عبر جميع قنوات شركة التجميل الخاصة بها، وقالت:

    نستخدم مكبر الصوت لدينا للاحتفال بالأصوات السوداء ومشاركة الموارد التعليمية والمحتوى، مع الاستمرار في المساهمة بطرق ذات معنى لدعم المجتمع الأسود ورفع مستواه.

    وتوفي جورج فلويد (46 عاما)، يوم الاثنين الماضي، بعد القبض عليه من قبل شرطة مينيابوليس، وازداد الغضب العام بعد ظهور مقطع فيديو يظهر ضابطا يجثو على عنقه.

    احتجاجات واسعة على مقتل شاب تحت ركبة شرطي أمريكي (جورج فلويد)، في نيويورك، الولايات المتحدة 29 مايو 2020
    © Sputnik . Brian Smith
    فلسطينية الأصل تبهر الآلاف بتخليد الشرارة التي أشعلت النار في أمريكا... صور
    منذ ذلك الحين، انتشرت الاحتجاجات في أغلب الولايات الأمريكية ضد وحشية الشرطة، وتم فرض حظر تجول في أغلب الولايات الكبيرة مثل العاصمة واشنطن وكاليفورنيا وفرجينيا، كما تم استدعاء الحرس الوطني.

    وأصيب عدد من رجال الشرطة، بطلقات نارية خلال أعمال شغب في مدينة سانت لويس، بولاية ميسوري الأمريكية.

    ودعا الرئيس الأمريكي، دونالد ترامب السلطات المحلية في الولايات إلى أن تكون أكثر صرامة في التعامل مع المحتجين، مهددا باستخدام "القوة العسكرية غير المحدودة" في حال اقتضت الضرورة ذلك.

    كما توعد ترامب من وصفهم بمنظمي الفوضى في البلاد ومنظمة "أنتيفا" بسنوات طويلة في السجن، بعد المظاهرات التي اندلعت في أرجاء البلاد.

