مدونة عراقية تتضامن مع "المجتمع الأسود" وتتبرع بـ500 ألف دولار... صورة

View this post on Instagram

At Huda Beauty we stand against racism today and always. In solidarity with the black community and the Black Lives Matter movement, we are pausing our regular content. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On this #BlackoutTuesday we will be donating $500,000 to the @NAACP ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Now is a time to listen, learn and reflect. We are joining in the fight against systemic racism, and we encourage those who aren’t familiar with the Black Lives Matter movement to educate themselves and take action. “In a racist society it is not enough to be non-racist, we must be anti-racist.” – Angela Davis. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We will be hosting a BLACKOUT across all Huda Beauty channels and using our megaphone to celebrate black voices and to share educational resources and content, while continuing to contribute with meaningful ways to support and uplift the black community. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We stand for equality and while today we are making our voice heard in support of Black Lives Matter, we will continue to support all communities facing global injustices. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It’s time for change! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ More about why we chose the NAACP: The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People has been fighting for the advance justice for African Americans for over 100 years. Their mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.