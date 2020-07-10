كمامات قابلة للأكل تنتشر في الهند... صور

وانتشر خبز باروتا الهندي على شكل كمامة في مطعم بولاية تاميل نادو، بحسب ما نقلته صحيفة "إنديان إكسبرس" المحلية.
What a way to reach out to people!!!— Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) July 8, 2020
Foodies, Will you ever forget this mask #parotta.
From Madurai, the land of crispy parottas. pic.twitter.com/wrWmCP6LcG
وقام المطعم بإعداد الطبق لنشر الوعي حول الاحتياطات اللازمة التي يجب على المرء اتخاذها لاحتواء انتشار الفيروس القاتل.
Tamil Nadu: A restaurant in Madurai is serving parottas made in the shape of masks. Manager Poovalingam says, "People of Madurai are not very particular about wearing masks. We introduced mask parottas to spread awareness among people about #COVID19." pic.twitter.com/VAb5ES2EuE— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2020
هذا ليس الطبق الوحيد المستوحى من فيروس كورونا المعروف بالمطعم. تشمل قائمة طعامهم أيضًا على كورونا دوسا المستوحاة من شكل الفيروس نفسه.
كما تم تحضير الباكودا والبرغر والكعك على شكل الفيروس، وعلق المستخدمون ساخرين من وجبة الكمامة.
#Madurai’s reply to people tweeting ”DO NOT EAT YOUR MASK” 😂— Aastha Lalwani (@AasthaLalwani1) July 8, 2020
oh btw, will these #porathas save us from stomach infections?😂
If yes then MADURAI IM COMINGGGGGGGGGG💃 pic.twitter.com/A8Vnwpdsz1
وكتب أحدهم: "لا تنسى إنه لا يجب أن تأكل كمامتك. وبالمناسبة، هل سنصاب بالتهاب المعدة بعد تناول الوجبة؟".
وكتب آخر: "من الأفضل لهم أن يبيعوا كمامة حقيقية إلى جانب الوجبة".
