بسبب فستانها...ماركل تتسبب بقطع الإجازة الصيفية لموظفي إحدى العلامات التجارية...صورة

وظهرت ماركل بفستان من شركة Magic Linen، في إحدى المناسبات، مما أدى الى ارتفاع نسبة الحجوزات عليه.
الأمر الذي دفع الشركة لاستدعاء موظفيها الذين كانوا يقضون إجازاتهم الصيفية، من أجل توفير الكمية اللازمة من الفساتين، لتلبية الحجوزات.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
We couldn't be more excited! The gorgeous Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, today was spotted wearing our white linen dress Toscana! 🤍 Swipe to the right to see her look!⠀ ⠀ #linendress #dress #whitelinendress #whitedress #summerdress #linenclothing #linenclothes #flaxclothing #flaxclothes #summerclothing #flaxdress #handmadeclothing #ethicalfashion #ethicalclothing #ethicallymade #fiberdress #slowfashion #slowlook #sustainableclothing #slowstyle #mididress #midilinendress #linenstyle #linenlove #naturaldress #linenwear #fortheloveoflinen #meghanmarkle #linenlook #minimaldress⠀
الفستان البالغ ثمنه 75 دولارا، والذي ارتدته ميركل في منطقة بيفرلي هيلز الأمريكية، دفع الكثيرين إلى طلبه من الشركة، بحسب ما نقل موقع "ذا صن" البريطاني.
وعلّق موقع الشركة على "إنستغرام"، قائلا: "لا يمكن أن نكون أكثر حماسا! شوهدت دوقة ساسكس الرائعة، ميغان ماركل، اليوم وهي ترتدي فستان الكتان الأبيض توسكانا! 🤍 اسحب لليمين لترى إطلالتها!".
بينما ظهر هاري مرتديا قميص بولو، وجينز، وقبعة بيسبول.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
We couldn't be more excited! The gorgeous Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, today was spotted wearing our white linen dress Toscana! 🤍 Swipe to the right to see her look!⠀ ⠀ #linendress #dress #whitelinendress #whitedress #summerdress #linenclothing #linenclothes #flaxclothing #flaxclothes #summerclothing #flaxdress #handmadeclothing #ethicalfashion #ethicalclothing #ethicallymade #fiberdress #slowfashion #slowlook #sustainableclothing #slowstyle #mididress #midilinendress #linenstyle #linenlove #naturaldress #linenwear #fortheloveoflinen #meghanmarkle #linenlook #minimaldress⠀
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)