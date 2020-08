إعداده استغرق 70 ساعة... بيونسيه بفستان من تصميم سعودي

View this post on Instagram

@beyonce‘s Black Is King film is an ode to the Black Lives Matter movement, advocating and supporting black lives and women. Mr.Ashi was honored to create this elaborate hand-made embroidered piece which took 70 hours of work that was featured in the Black is King film released by Disney and directed by Beyonce yesterday in the states. The look incorporated exotic bird feathers, placed one by one on the bodice for this film that has a powerful impact in the world. #AshiStudio #Beyonce #BlackIsKing Styled by: @Zerinaakers Assisted by: @rrrffb