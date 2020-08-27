كاتي بيري وخطيبها أورلاندو بلوم يرحبان بطفلهما الأول

ويبدو أن الثنائي قرر أن يعلن استقبال الطفلة بطريقة مختلفة، فكشف عن الخبر عبر صفحة "اليونيسيف" على موقع "تويتر" مع صورة ليدها مع يد والديها أورلاندو وكاتي.
وأضاف البيان "نحن نطفو بحب ونتعجب من الوصول الآمن والصحي لابنتنا"، "لكننا نعلم أننا محظوظين ولا يمكن للجميع الاستمتاع بتجربة ولادة سليمة مثل تجربتنا، لا تزال المجتمعات في جميع أنحاء العالم تعاني من نقص في العاملين في مجال الرعاية الصحية وكل 11 ثانية تموت امرأة حامل أو مولود جديد، في الغالب لأسباب يمكن الوقاية منها".
وتابع الوالدان الجديدان ليقولا إنهما سيفعلان كل ما يتطلبه الأمر "لضمان وصول كل أم إلى عامل صحي مدرب والحصول على رعاية صحية جيدة".
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @unicef ・・・ Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
وللقيام بذلك، أنشأ بيري وبلوم صفحة تبرع للاحتفال بوصول ابنتهما.
وكشفت الأم البالغة من العمر 35 عاما عن حملها في مارس/ آذار في مقطع الفيديو الموسيقي "Never Worn White"، والذي كان بعد عام تقريبا من خطوبتها هي وممثل "سيد الخواتم" (Lord of the Rings).
View this post on Instagram
i’ve got to shed all this skin if I want the distance let the sun in pull out the weeds and focus my vision
وفي نيسان/أبريل الماضي، كشفت بيري على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي عن جنس طفلها من خلال صورة لبلوم الذي كان وجهه مغطى بكريمة مخفوقة باللون الوردي، وكتبت عليها "إنها فتاة".
View this post on Instagram
Let’s just say it’s gonna be a jam packed summer... 🎶♥️🙂 #NeverWornWhite is out now
هذا هو الطفل الأول للنجمة المرشحة لجوائز جرامي، والطفل الثاني لبلوم، فهو لديه ابن عمره تسع سنوات، اسمه فلين، من زوجته السابقة عارضة الأزياء ميراندا كير.
Posted withregram • unicef— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 27, 2020
Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and orlandobloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀
⠀
“We are floating with love and wonder from… https://t.co/CFtU4EbfVt
كان من المقرر أن يتزوج بلوم وكاتي أمام 150 ضيفا في اليابان في وقت لاحق من هذا العام، ولكن مثل الكثيرين في العالم، اضطرا إلى تأجيل الموعد حتى عام 2021 بسبب جائحة فيروس كورونا.
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)