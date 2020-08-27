تسجيل
27 أغسطس/ أب 2020
    الفنانة كاتي بيري

    كاتي بيري وخطيبها أورلاندو بلوم يرحبان بطفلهما الأول

    منوعات
    رحبت المغنية وكاتبة الأغاني الأمريكية كاتي بيري وخطيبها الممثل أورلاندو بلوم بطفلهما الأول معا، بعد أن أنجبت فتاة أطلقا عليها اسم ديزي دوف بلوم.

    ويبدو أن الثنائي قرر أن يعلن استقبال الطفلة بطريقة مختلفة، فكشف عن الخبر عبر صفحة "اليونيسيف" على موقع "تويتر" مع صورة ليدها مع يد والديها أورلاندو وكاتي.

    المطربة الأمريكية كاتي بيري
    © AFP 2020 / Matt Winkelmeyer
    كاتي بيري تؤجل زفافها من ممثل "سيد الخواتم"
    وبحسب موقع "آراب نيوز"، جاء في البيان الصادر عن اليونيسف: "مرحبا بك في العالم، ديزي دوف بلوم! يشرفنا أن نقدم حزمة الفرح الجديدة لسفراء النوايا الحسنة كاتي بيري وأورلاندو بلوم".

    وأضاف البيان "نحن نطفو بحب ونتعجب من الوصول الآمن والصحي لابنتنا"، "لكننا نعلم أننا محظوظين ولا يمكن للجميع الاستمتاع بتجربة ولادة سليمة مثل تجربتنا، لا تزال المجتمعات في جميع أنحاء العالم تعاني من نقص في العاملين في مجال الرعاية الصحية وكل 11 ثانية تموت امرأة حامل أو مولود جديد، في الغالب لأسباب يمكن الوقاية منها". 

    وتابع الوالدان الجديدان ليقولا إنهما سيفعلان كل ما يتطلبه الأمر "لضمان وصول كل أم إلى عامل صحي مدرب والحصول على رعاية صحية جيدة". 

    وللقيام بذلك، أنشأ بيري وبلوم صفحة تبرع للاحتفال بوصول ابنتهما. 

    وكشفت الأم البالغة من العمر 35 عاما عن حملها في مارس/ آذار في مقطع الفيديو الموسيقي "Never Worn White"، والذي كان بعد عام تقريبا من خطوبتها هي وممثل "سيد الخواتم" (Lord of the Rings).

    وفي نيسان/أبريل الماضي، كشفت بيري على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي عن جنس طفلها من خلال صورة لبلوم الذي كان وجهه مغطى بكريمة مخفوقة باللون الوردي، وكتبت عليها "إنها فتاة".

    هذا هو الطفل الأول للنجمة المرشحة لجوائز جرامي، والطفل الثاني لبلوم، فهو لديه ابن عمره تسع سنوات، اسمه فلين، من زوجته السابقة عارضة الأزياء ميراندا كير.

    كان من المقرر أن يتزوج بلوم وكاتي أمام 150 ضيفا في اليابان في وقت لاحق من هذا العام، ولكن مثل الكثيرين في العالم، اضطرا إلى تأجيل الموعد حتى عام 2021 بسبب جائحة فيروس كورونا.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
