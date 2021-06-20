صحيفة: هنود يصنعون "صنما" لحماية الكرة الأرضية بوزن طنين... صورة

وحسبما كتبت صحيفة "واشنطن بوس" الأمريكية، "يبلغ ارتفاع الصنم 7.62 مترًا ومصنوع من خشب أرز عمره 400 عام".
Native Americans transporting 5,000-pound totem pole across country for sacred land awareness #Reparations https://t.co/0mZB2fE0qQ— Phil Emenogu (@EmenoguPhil) June 20, 2021
سيستغرق نقله حوالي أسبوعين، وسيتم تحميله على مقطورة، من أجل أن يتم العمل، كان على المنظمين جمع 500 ألف دولار.
This is an inspiring project. Read down far enough to learn about the symbolism in this pole! #NATIVEAMERICANS #AmericanHistory Native Americans are transporting a 5,000-pound totem pole to D.C. from the Pacific Northwest https://t.co/djJAYGBOag— Jan Gephardt (@ArtdogJan) June 20, 2021
سيمر الطريق عبر المواقع المقدسة الهندية وسيترك في واشنطن لجذب الانتباه فقط.
