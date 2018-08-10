رائد فضاء وكالة "ناسا" يكشف عن اجتماع سري مع كائنات فضائية

عمل رائد الفضاء لأكثر من 24 يوما في الفضاء المفتوح كمهندس على متن المكوك الفضائي "أتلانتيس". وفي أحد الأيام شاهد أحد الفضائيين. وقد كشف عن ذلك عبر صفحته على موقع "تويتر" عندما سأله أحد الأشخاص ما إن كان قد شاهد كائنات فضائية، عندها اعترف رائد الفضاء باللقاء الذي تم مع كائن فضائي عضوي في حجرة شحن السفينة.
Hello @Astro_Flow whats your outlook about the existence of intelligent alien life living in our solar system? Have you ever witnessed a UFO? Please share with us. Thanks, SCW— UFO Sightings Daily (@UFO_Sightings_X) August 4, 2018
وأثناء الحادثة كان ميلفين برفقة رائد فضاء آخر، راندي بريسنيك. ووفقا لميلفين فإن زميله لم ير الكائن الفضائي، ولكنه لاحظ مخلوقا شبه شفاف غير معروف.
Hey thanks for answering. Wow! I think ethics would say that your opinion of it being organic is more reliable than the opinion of someone on ground control over 400 miles away. Is it possible they lied and called it ice to calm you down and make u focus on the shuttle?— UFO Sightings Daily (@UFO_Sightings_X) August 7, 2018
وقد عرض الرائدان قصتهما على إدارة وكالة "ناسا" ولكنهم اعتبروا أن ما قد شاهدوه ليس كائنا فضائيا، وإنما قطعة من الثلج تمزقت من السفينة.
I have not seen one in space or on the ground but thought I saw something organic/alien like floating out of the payload bay. @AstroKomrade and I called the ground to ask what it could be and it was ice that had broken off of the Freon hoses.Translucent, curved, organic looking👽— Leland Melvin (@Astro_Flow) August 4, 2018
