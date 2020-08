ابتكار فرشاة أسنان تعمل بالذكاء الصناعي

@Colgate Lmao we build an app that can detect gingivitis from freakin selfies Colgate and we still weren’t going to charge consumers $50 for it 💀🤦🏾‍♂️ what even is this...I have a quip, please design better. https://t.co/Qrsk7rairb

— Nick (@nickjsheriff) August 17, 2020