مادونا: ابني سيكون رئيس الدولة المستقبلي

وكتبت مادونا على "تويتر" تقول "في يوم الرئيس، احتفل بالرئيس المستقبلي لدولة مالاوي، القلب الدافئ لأفريقيا"، في إشارة إلى ابنها ديفيد باندا.
On President’s Day I celebrate The Future President of Malawi! 👑👑 The Warm Heart of AfricA. 🌍 #banda #destined #for #greatness 🙏🏻🌈♥️ pic.twitter.com/Vp9BZzn5Hm— Madonna (@Madonna) February 20, 2018
ومادونا هي أم لستة أبناء، أربعة منهم كانت قد تبنتهم من مالاوي، وباندا هو أكبر أبنائها بالتبني.
I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘🦋🦋🌺🌼🌸🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻✈️✈️😂🤣🦋🦋♥️🌺🎈♥️
وفي العام الماضي، منحت السلطات في مالاوي المغنية الأمريكية إذنا بالتبني مرة أخرى، لتصبح أما لتوأمين هما إيستر وستيلا موالي.
