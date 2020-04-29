جيجي حديد حامل بطفلها الأول من زين مالك

وأفادت صحيفة "أوك" البريطانية، بأن جيجي حديد، حامل في الشهر الخامس بطفلها الأول من صديقها البريطاني زين مالك.
وأكدت تقارير إعلامية أن الزوجين اللذين عادا سويا في نهاية العام الماضي، هما وعائلتيهما في غاية السعادة بالمولود الأول.
وأشارت التقارير إلى أن عدسات الباباراتزي التي ترصد أقل حركة للمشاهير، لم تتمكن من رصد حمل عارضة الأزياء من أصل فلسطيني، جيجي حديد.
وأبقت جيجي حديد البالغة من العمر 25 عاما، حملها سرا طوال خمسة أشهر، وحتى أثناء مشاركتها في عروض الأزياء المختلفة، لكنها ألمحت بالخبر أثناء احتفالها بعيد ميلادها هذا الأسبوع عن طريق تزيين المكان بالبالونات الزرقاء والوردية.
واحتلفت جيجي، الأسبوع الماضي، بعيد ميلادها الخامس والعشرين مع زين مالك في مزرعة أسرتها في بنسلفانيا حيث يعيشان الحجر المنزلي سويا.
Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛🙏 I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. 😆 Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. 🥯🥯🥯🥯🍰
وشارك الملياردير الأمريكي ذو الأصول الفلسطينية، محمد حديد، متابعيه على موقع "إنستغرام"، احتفاله بأسبوع عيد ميلاد ابنته عارضة الأزياء الشهيرة، جيجي حديد.
ونشر محمد صورة معلقا عليها: "تعرف من عيد ميلاده في هذا الأسبوع. الأميرة نفسها هي الوحيدة GIGI. نحن نحبك كثيرا وسوف نبدأ من اليوم وحتى اليوم الذي ولدت فيه".
