الثنائي كريتشيكوفا ومكتيتش يفوزا بلقب استراليا في الزوجي المختلط... فيديو

🏆🏆@B_Krejcikova/@NMektic capture a first team Grand Slam title defeating Mattek-Sands/Murray 5-7 6-4 [10-1].



Krejcikova successfully defends her mixed doubles crown while Mektic wins a maiden Slam trophy.