سمكة قرش بيضاء تستعرض قوة فكيها من خلال قفص حديدي...فيديو

في مقطع الفيديو، يمكن مشاهدة سمكة قرش بيضاء كبيرة لا يزيد طولها عن 5 أمتار. تستخدم الأنثى القوة الكاملة لفكيها في محاولة للوصول إلى داخل القفص، حيث يوجد سائح مفتون بجمال هذا الحيوان.
This 17 foot female shows off the power in those jaws! You can see how Great Whites have one of the strongest bites in the animal kingdom! She uses those huge muscles to rip and tear her prey! Thankfully the cage is well crafted!
هذه الأقفاص ليست بالشيء الجديد، فقد تم تقديمها لأول مرة من طرف جاك كوستو في عام 1950 ومنذ ذلك الحين تم تعديلها من قبل عدة أشخاص، بما في ذلك خبير القرش رودني فوكس.
تتكون الأقفاص في الغالب من أنابيب فولاذية تطفو على السطح وترتبط بقارب، وعادة ما تكون لديها نافذة صغيرة لرؤية أسماك القرش بدون قضبان، والتي تنجذب إلى الطعم.
