21:42 03 مارس/ آذار 2018
    إيفانكا ترامب وزوجها جاريد كوشنر

    للمرة الأولى... معلومات عن "ثنائي البيت الأبيض" إيفانكا ترامب وزوجها

    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    العالم
    0 0 0

    تمثل إيفانكا ترامب وزوجها جاريد كوشنر "ثنائي قوي" في الإدارة الأمريكية الحالية، فإيفانكا هي الابنة الكبرى للرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب، ومستشارة غير مدفوعة الأجر في البيت الأبيض، وكانت سابقا تشغل نائب الرئيس التنفيذي لمؤسسة "ترامب" للمقاولات، والرئيس التنفيذي للعلامة التجارية "إيفانكا ترامب لايف ستايل".

    أما كوشنر، فهو من كبار مستشاري حماه دونالد ترامب، ويمتلك إمبراطورية عقارات، وكان مالك صحيفة "نيويورك أوبزرفر"، ولكن في شهر فبراير/شباط 2018، أفادت تقارير بأن صلاحياته انخفضت بداخل البيت الأبيض، ما يجعل مستقبله مع زوجته إيفانكا في الإدارة الأمريكية غير واضح المعالم في الوقت الحالي.

    ووسط ذلك الغموض المثار حول مستقبل الزوجين، إليك حقائق عن علاقة إيفانكا ترامب وجاريد كوشنر، وفقا لما عرضته مجلة "بيزنس إنسايدر":    

    1) تعارفت إيفانكا ترامب على جاريد كوشنر للمرة الأولى في عام 2007، في غداء للشبكات نظمه شريك ترامب التجاري منذ فترة طويلة، وقال ترامب إن لقاء ابنته بكوشنر هو "أفضل صفقة قام بها منذ فترة طويلة".
    وتقول ترامب إنها بدأت في مواعدة كوشنر بطريقة سريعة، ولكن كان التودد بينهما بطيئا. 
    2) ذكرت تقارير أن إيفانكا ترامب وجاريد كوشنر انفصلا في عام 2008، بسبب اختلاف مذاهبهما الدينية، إذ أن كوشنر يهودي أرثوذكسي، ولكن عاد الوئام بينهما من جديد، عندما دعاهم صديق مشترك إلى إحدى المناسبات.

    3) لم تستطع إيفانكا وكوشنر أن يعقدا خطوبتهما، إلا بعد أن اعتنقت إيفانكا الديانة اليهودية.
    4) في حفل خطوبتهما، أهدى جاريد كوشنر لخطيبته إيفانكا ترامب خاتم من الماس 5.22 قيراط، وتزوجا في عام 2009، وأقيم حفل زفافهما في نادي ترامب الدولي للغولف، في ولاية نيو جيرسي، وحضره 500 مدعو.

    5) كانت إيفانكا وجاريد كوشنر يعيشان في شقة "بنتهاوس"، في ترامب بارك أفينيو، في الحي الشرقي من مدينة نيويورك.
    6) يقول كوشنر إن زوجته إيفانكا لم تكن تجيد الطبخ قبل الزواج، ولكنها أصبحت الآن طباخة ماهرة، وتعد العشاء كل جمعة لـ "السبت اليهودي".
    7) لإيفانكا ترامب وجاريد كوشنر ثلاثة أبناء، هم أرابيلا وجوزيف وثيودور.

    8) تعيش إيفانكا وكوشنر وأبناؤهما حاليا في منزل تبلغ مساحته 7 آلاف متر مربع، في حي كالوراما في العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن، ويدفعون إيجارا شهريا له 15 ألف دولار.

    9) يتلقى أبناء إيفانكا ترامب وجاريد كوشنر دروس لتعلم لغة الماندرين الصينية.
    10) يعتبر جاريد كوشنر زوجته إيفانكا ترامب "رئيس مجلس إدارة" المنزل، بينما هو في مجلس الإدارة فقط.

    11) إيفانكا ترامب وجاريد كوشنر من هواة جمع التحف الفنية، ويمتلكان قطعا فنية تقدر قيمتها بـ 25 مليون دولار، والتي هي غالبا من إبداع فنانين شباب.

    12) تمتلك إيفانكا وكوشنر موهبة "التوفيق بين رأسين في الحلال"، إذ كانا وراء 7 زيجات.
    13) اعتادت إيفانكا ترامب وجاريد كوشنر على تقديم التهاني لبعضهما البعض عبر موقع "إنستغرام"، في كل ذكرى لزواجهما.

    الكلمات الدلالية:
    أخبار الإدارة الأمريكية, الإدارة الأمريكية, البيت الأبيض, صهر الرئيس الأمريكي جاريد كوشنر, جاريد كوشنر, إيفانكا ترامب, دونالد ترامب, أمريكا, الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية
