الحرائق تدمر 21 منزلا في ساحل أستراليا الشرقي... فيديو وصور

واحتدم أكثر من 100 حريق في ولايتي كوينزلاند ونيو ساوث ويلز، يوم السبت، مع توقع مكتب الأرصاد الجوية استمرار الوضع الصعب بالنسبة لرجال الإطفاء بسبب الجفاف وعدم سقوط أمطار تذكر خلال الشتاء. وفقا لـ "رويترز".
The Drake fire, west of Tabulam, from Yulgilbar Station bear Baryulgul. 🔥 @abcnews @abclandline @ABCemergency @ABCRural @NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/RXoORBmVBO— Kim Honan (@kimhonan) September 6, 2019
وفي ولاية كوينزلاند الشمالية الشرقية قالت رئيسة الوزراء أناستيشا بالوتشاك إن 51 حريقا كان مشتعلا، اليوم السبت، كما دُمر 17 منزلا في الوقت الذي سيظل فيه الخطر الذي تشكله الحريق مرتفعا لعدة أيام على الرغم من تراجع درجات الحرارة.
Stanthorpe Hospital has power again, as does most of the town. The fire is still raging to the north of Stanthorpe. Fire, Police and SES are concentrating on evacuating people in the fires path. #bushfire #fire #stanthorpe #southerndowns pic.twitter.com/fg63QVgndp— Joel Richters (@JoelRichtersALP) September 6, 2019
وشهدت نيو ساوث ويلز أكثر ولايات أستراليا سكانا اشتعال أكثر من 65 حريقا في الغابات اليوم السبت.
More than 100 #FRNSW trucks are attending storm and bushfire-related incidents across Sydney. For all life threatening emergencies, call Triple Zero (000).— Fire and Rescue NSW (@FRNSW) September 6, 2019
For all floods & storms, call the SES: 132 500
For bushfire information, call the NSW Rural Fire Service: 1800 679 737. pic.twitter.com/6vI24smXTT
