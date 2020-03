جامعة هوبكنز: عدد حالات الوفاة بكورونا في الولايات المتحدة أكثر من الصين

Watch #BarChartRace of 10 countries with most #COVID19 cases to see how the pandemic developed in past 2 weeks

-World caseload grew from 200,000+ to 800,000+

-U.S. jumps from 8th to No. 1

-South Korea drops out of top 10

-China notching down

Data source: Johns Hopkins University pic.twitter.com/bDZ4laRLxV