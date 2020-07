رئيس وزراء إثيوبيا يوجه رسالة إلى السيسي وحمدوك حول ملء "سد النهضة"

Fruitful meeting on the #GERD facilitated by @CyrilRamaphosa in the endeavors to strengthen African Solutions to African Problems. I appreciate my brothers @SudanPMHamdok & @AlsisiOfficial for common understanding reached on continuing technical discussions on filling. pic.twitter.com/tgcnSj8HYq

— Abiy Ahmed Ali 🇪🇹 (@AbiyAhmedAli) July 21, 2020