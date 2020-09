إعلام: ترامب يوبخ مدير مركز السيطرة على الأمراض... وارتباك بشأن الجدول الزمني للقاح

Amid disputes between Pres. Trump and his own officials, including CDC Dir. Redfield and FBI Dir. Wray, @jonkarl asks, "How is it that you don't trust your own experts? Do you think you know better than they do?"

"Yeah, in many cases I do," Trump says.

— ABC News (@ABC) September 18, 2020