عمران خان وظريف يناقشان تجارة المقايضة بين بلديهما

Detailed and fruitful talks in #Pakistan on border commerce and security, as well as barter trade.

In meetings with FM @SMQureshiPTI, Army Chief Gen. Bajwa & PM @ImranKhanPTI, also agreed to coordinate on region—incl Afghanistan—and on global issues, incl anti-Islam bigotry. pic.twitter.com/m2VOhCBJY4

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) November 11, 2020