"أصبحت مهزوما ومعزولا"... أول رسالة إلى ترامب بعد خروجه من البيت الأبيض

Mr. Trump, you murdered my father, the General who led the victorious war against ISIS/Al-Qaeda, with the perverse hope that you will be seen as some sort of hero

But instead you are defeated, isolated & broken - viewed not as a hero, but one who lives in fear of foes

The irony pic.twitter.com/gBN5kqsOsY

— Zeinab soleimany | زینب سلیمانی (@znb_soleimany) January 20, 2021