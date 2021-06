"الوقت سيحين"... إيران تتهم نتنياهو بالعمل على ملء ملفه من الدم الفلسطيني البريء

Even on his way out, Netanyahu pathologically insisted on filling his quota of innocent #Palestinian blood.

Shame on those who effectively aided and abetted Israel's crimes.

Time will come for criminals to be held accountable.

World will never forget Israeli regime's record. pic.twitter.com/oqGdOk0MFM

— Saeed Khatibzadeh (@SKhatibzadeh) June 6, 2021