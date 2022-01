كيف تساعد "درونز" التركية في رصد ومكافحة حرائق الغابات... فيديو

#BayraktarTB2 UAVs give aid to firefighters in the struggle against forest fires!



➡️Automatic&Long-Range Detection

➡️Wide-Area Scanning

➡️Fire Spread Pattern Detection

➡️Firefighters Coordination

➡️Real-Time Video Delivery to Ground Teams#NationalTechnologyInitiative ✈️🌲🌍🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/mphRk98oQG