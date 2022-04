انقسام طائرة شحن بعد انزلاقها على مدرج مطار في كوستاريكا... فيديو وصور

DHL Aero Expr. B757-200F (HP-2010DAE, built 1999) was written off in a landing accident at San José Intl AP (MROC), Costa Rica. Earlier flight #D07216 to Guatemala City reported tech. problems and returned to land on rwy 07, but veered off to the right where its tail broke off. pic.twitter.com/8RoVUn4VDN