لأول مرة... فرنسا تشارك في مناورات "نوبل دينا" مع البحرية الإسرائيلية

The annual international joint naval exercise "Noble Dina", led by the Israeli Navy west of Cyprus, has come to a close.



Israeli Navy vessels simulated different scenarios alongside Greek, French, & Cypriot fleets & strengthened the cooperation between the navies.

