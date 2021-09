مقاتلات "إف 16" تتزود بالوقود في الجو... فيديو

Watch a @usairforce tanker refuel an F-16. KC-135 Stratotankers and KC-10 Extenders provide U.S. and allied aircraft unlimited range, making it possible to be anywhere in the world in a matter of hours, rather than days. #TogetherWeDeliver @MacDill_AFB @AirMobilityCmd @USAF_ACC pic.twitter.com/a8gR0kuPs5