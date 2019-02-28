ليدي غاغا تكشف سر قلادتها الثمينة في حفل أوسكار

وقالت غاغا عبر حسابها الرسمي بموقع إنستغرام إن "تيفاني أند كو" عرضت عليها أن ترتدي القلادة التاريخية والتي يزيد عمرها عن 141 عاما.
View this post on Instagram
For the Oscars, @tiffanyandco offered to go into their vault and let me wear their iconic, 141-year-old Tiffany diamond. The last person to wear this was Audrey Hepburn while promoting Breakfast at Tiffany’s 😭 It was an honor to wear it and made my unforgettable night even more special.
وأضافت غاغا أن آخر شخصية ارتدت هذه القلادة هي أودري هيبورن.
View this post on Instagram
In the spotlight. The world-renowned Tiffany Diamond weighs 128.54 carats and has only been worn twice before—including by Audrey Hepburn. Worn by @ladygaga to tonight’s #Oscars, it is suspended from a platinum necklace of alternating cushion-cut and round brilliant diamonds. Appearing as if it is lit by an inner flame, the legendary cushion-cut yellow diamond has a unique 82 facets—24 more facets than the traditional 58-facet brilliant cut. The Tiffany Diamond is, quite literally, priceless. #LadyGaga #Oscars #ATiffanyDiamondADay #TheTiffanyDiamond
وأكدت ليدي غاغا أنه شرف كبير لها أن ترتدي القلادة التي صنعت يومها الذي لا ينسى.
وفازت المغنية الأمريكية ليدي غاغا بجائزة أوسكار عن أغنية "شالو" في فيلم "A Star Is Born"، ورشحت سابقا لهذه الجائزة ثلاث مرات، إلا أنها المرة الأولى التي تفوز بها.
