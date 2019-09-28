Widgets Magazine
20:54 28 سبتمبر/ أيلول 2019
    مغني الراب الأمريكي سنوب دوغ

    وفاة حفيد مغني الراب الأمريكي"سنوب دوغ"

    توفي حفيد مغني الراب الأمريكي سنوب دوغ، كاي لوف، بعد عشرة أيام من ولادته. وفقًا لتصريح ابن سنوب وأب الطفل كوردي برودوس البالغ من العمر 25 عامًا.

    وبحسب صحيفة "ديلي ميل" البريطانية، توفي الطفل في 25 أيلول/ سبتمبر الجاري بعد 10 أيام فقط من ولادته، وأعلن كوردي عن ذلك على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي عبر شريط فيديو عن ابنه الذي الذي كان يلتف داخل بطانية في المستشفى .

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Thank you for all the condolences. I think we missed the biggest lesson tho. My son did all he needed to do in his 10 days here on earth. He has now graduated and continuing to do work. He died in my arms and that feeling of energy will never leave me. Kai wants all of you to kno he’s doing great and wants to continue to inspire those who light is dim. It makes perfect sense to me why 2 spiritual loving and healing people like me and Soraya was given an angel like Kai and now we will use his energy to raise 11 to the best person she can be for ALL of us. Life is beautiful y’all and I want y’all to kno Soraya is at peace and is moving forward with huge smiles and A little baby running around thinking she grown 😁😂🤙🏿. Jus want to use my spotlight for happiness and growth and not anything less than. Thank you! Now let’s get back to our soul purpose - Kai Love

    Публикация от K🌈i "L💜vender" L❤️ve (@kaiiiloves)

     وقال في المنشور:" شكرا لكم على كل التعازي أعتقد أننا فاتنا أكبر درس. لقد فعل ابني كل ما يحتاجه في الأيام العشرة هنا على الأرض.لقد مات بين ذراعي وطاقته ستبقى معي إلى الأبد."

    وفي وقت سابق تعرض المغني الأمريكي سنوب دوغ لانتقادات بسبب تصوير أغنيته الجديدة التي تضمنت مشهدا يشهر فيه سلاحا غير حقيقي في وجه شخصية تجسد دور الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترامب.

