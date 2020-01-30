تسجيل
30 يناير/ كانون الثاني 2020
    ناشطة المناخ السويدية غريتا تونبرغ

    ناشطة المناخ غريتا تونبرغ غاضبة من توريطها في مقلب تجاه بطل "الجوكر"

    منوعات
    حذرت ناشطة المناخ السويدية الشابة، غريتا تونبرغ، الحائزة على لقب "شخصية العام" من مجلة "تايم" الأمريكية، متابعيها، من انتحال البعض لشخصيتها.

    وجاء تحذير تونبرغ، بعد قيام مذيعي الراديو الروس، فوفان وليكسس، بتقليد صوتها وانتحال شخصيتها، من أجل تدبير مقلب في الممثل الأمريكي، واكين فينيكس، بطل الفيلم المثير للجدل "الجوكر".

    ودعا مقدمو البرنامج، "فينيكس" وخطيبته، الممثلة روني مارا، في المقلب، لكي يشاركا في حملة وهمية للتوعية البيئية تحمل عنوان "نجوم يحمون الأرض"، حتى كشفا في نهاية اتصالهم الهاتفي أنهما دبرا مقلبا لهما، وهو ما أثار إعجاب واكين فينيكس الشديد بتقمصهم لغريتا تونبرغ، وقدرتهم على إقناعه.

    وفي منشور لها، عبر حسابها على موقع "إنستغرام"، أمس الأربعاء، كتبت غريتا تونبرغ (17 عاما) في بيان لها: "للأسف، لا يزال هناك أشخاص يحاولون انتحال شخصيتي أو يزعمون أنهم "يمثلونني" بغرض التواصل مع شخصيات بارزة وسياسيين ووسائل إعلام وفنانين... إلخ، أرجو منكم أن تشعروا بالريبة في حال قيام أحد بالاتصال بكم ويزعم أنه أنا أو يدعي أنه يمثلني".

    وأردفت: "أعتذر من أي شخص تم الاتصال به وتم تضليله، بسبب هذا النوع من السلوك".

    وكانت غريتا تونبرغ، قد فازت بلقب "شخصية عام 2019" من جانب محرري مجلة "تايم" الأمريكية.

    وأعلنت غريتا تونبرغ، الجمعة الماضية، أن كل مطالب نشطاء المناخ التي تقدموا بها للنخبة السياسية والتجارية في منتدى دافوس الاقتصادي العالمي، تم تجاهلها تماما ولم يؤخذ بها.

    وانطلقت أعمال الدورة الـ50 لمنتدى "دافوس" الاقتصادي العالمي، في سويسرا، في 21 يناير/ كانون الثاني الجاري، وانتهت يوم الجمعة 24 من الشهر ذاته.

