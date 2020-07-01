تسجيل
06:25 GMT01 يوليو/ تموز 2020
مباشر
    بحث
    كوفيد-19
    عدد المصابين:
     
    عدد المتعافين:
     
    عدد الوفيات:
     
    JHU CSSE
    رسام فنان

    "رحلة الإنسانية"... لوحة ضخمة بمساحة ملعبي كرة قدم... شاهد

    © Sputnik . Кирилл Каллиников . رسام فنان
    منوعات
    انسخ الرابط
    0 10
    تابعنا عبر
    https://cdnarabic1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104399/24/1043992470_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_6fab53a533be31f96bd1b686ac2969d6.jpg
    عربي - أخبار وآراء وراديو Sputnik
    https://arabic.sputniknews.com/mosaic/202007011045876065-%D8%B1%D8%AD%D9%84%D8%A9-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A5%D9%86%D8%B3%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%8A%D8%A9%D9%84%D9%88%D8%AD%D8%A9-%D8%B6%D8%AE%D9%85%D8%A9-%D8%A8%D8%AD%D8%AC%D9%85-%D9%85%D9%84%D8%B9%D8%A8%D9%8A-%D9%83%D8%B1%D8%A9-%D9%82%D8%AF%D9%85-%D8%B4%D8%A7%D9%87%D8%AF/

    يسعى فنان بريطاني لتسجيل رقم قياسي من خلال عمل فني يحمل اسم "رحلة الإنسانية"، لتصبح أكبر لوحة فردية مرسومة على قماش من قبل فنان واحد، وذلك بمساعدة 100 مليون طفل من مختلف أنحاء العالم.

    فقبل حوالي 8 أسابيع بدأ الفنان البريطاني، ساشا جافري، عمله على لوحته التي ستكون بمساحة ملعبي كرة قدم، ليتم لاحقا تقسيمها إلى 60 لوحة حيث ستباع في مزاد علني، في الوقت الذي يأمل بجمع 30 مليون دولار لدعم مشاريع خيرية.

    ويهدف جافري من خلال عمله لدعم الأطفال حول العالم وتقديم المساعدة لمشاريع خيرية، بحسب تصريحات لـ"سي إن إن".

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Thanks to @euronews.tv and @janeyspoony for supporting @humanityinspired.sj Something I believe in with ALL my beating Heart. The Largest Painting Ever Created on Canvas. Now Described as: ‘The Largest Social, Artistic, & Philanthropic Project in History’. Entitled: ‘The Journey of Humanity’ Aiming to change the lives of 10s of Millions of Children around the Globe, those that need our help the most during this difficult & devastating time for so many. If we can help those Children to feel: ‘Safe’, ‘Loved’ & ‘Brave’, then their wings will grow, we will give them the power to change their lives forever, and most significantly, give them a chance to follow Their Dreams...and therefore change the lives of All Those Around Them. With: Education, Health, Food, Clean Water, Sanitation, Nurture, Meaningful Engagement, Vital Inoculations & Vaccines, Protection, and Love To Feel: Safe, Loved, & Brave Without these things, they have no chance. Thanku, from the bottom of my heart, to ALL those Children who have already taken part in this life-changing project - ‘Humanity Inspired’ and for sending in all your Amazing Art-Work! Together, let’s paint the World a Different Color. With Love, Light, and all the best & purist of intentions in the World....and a little bit of Magic! X🙏💜🌍 These Pics show the first section of my Record-Breaking Painting: it depicts the Energy, Color, Spirit and Explosive Power of Creation, rising from ‘The Soul of the Earth’. My painting aims to link, connect, re-engage or Reconnect Humanity to: Ourselves, Each Other, Our Creator, and ultimately The Soul of the Earth.... 🌍 🌎 🌏💜- through the hearts, minds, and souls of our Creator’s Greatest Gift: ‘The Children of the World’ & the purity, beauty, & magic of ‘The Child Within us ALL’........🙏❤️ Thank you Jane for helping us share this story with the World. . . . #prayforhumanity #humanityinspired #artnews #largestpainting #paintingart #artistinterview #artist #atlantisdubai

    Публикация от Sacha Jafri 🙏🏻 (@sachajafri)

    مضيفا "في الأشهر القليلة الماضية، تغير كوكبنا بشكل لا يمكن الرجوع إليه. وأثر كوفيد-19 على كل مجتمع في جميع أنحاء العالم وأودى بحياة الآلاف، ولكنه غير أذهاننا أيضاً، وأمامنا فرصة للتغيير".

    وحول المساحة التي سيحتاجها لعمله الفني، حول جافري قاعة احتفال في فندق "أتلانتس النخلة" في دبي إلى ورشة للعمل، لبناء لوحته، التي تتمحور حول العزلة والاتصال.

    مضيفا بانه يشعر بحالة من النشوة عندما يعمل طوال الليل، بالإضافة لشعوره بالعزلة، ومن المقرر أن تنتهي اللوحة في مدة تصل لـ3 أشهر، انقضى منها 8 أسابيع.

    انظر أيضا:

    خلصها من "الجن" ليعيدها لوحات فنية... قرية في صعيد مصر تحيي منازلها المهجورة... صور وفيديو
    سفيرة العراق في روما تقدم "لوحة" خاصة للبابا فرانسيس... ما محتواها؟
    الكلمات الدلالية:
    عمل خيري, لوحة فنية, لوحة
    معايير المجتمعنقاش
    التعليق بواسطة Sputnikالتعليق بواسطة Facebook
    الأخبار
    كل الأخبار
    كل الأخبار
    مولتيميديا
    طبق من اللحم المعد بطابعة ثلاثية الأبعاد
    طعام المستقبل في طبق اليوم...شركة إسرائيلية تنتج لحوما مطبوعة
    الأمن غير قابل للبيع
    الأمن غير قابل للبيع
    كيف تتعايش مع فيروس كورونا؟
    تسجيل
    دخولسياسة الخصوصية
    ضغطك على زر "تسجيل" يعني موافقتك على معالجة بياناتك الشخصية وقبولك سياسة الخصوصية.
    استعادة كلمة السر
    captcha
    دخولسياسة الخصوصية
    تسجيل
    هل لديك ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    نعملا
    تسجيل
    avatar

    أهلا بكم, !

    لا يوجد لدي ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    تسجيلهل نسيت كلمة السر؟سياسة الخصوصية
    تسجيل
    avatar

    أهلا بكم, !

    دخول
    يوجد لدي ملف شخصي على arabic.sputniknews.com
    حذف الملف الشخصي
    هل حقا تريد حذف حسابك من موقع arabic.sputniknews.com؟
    نعملا
    تم حذف حسابك. ولكن يمكنك استعادة الحساب خلال 30 يوما، عبر اتباع الرابط الموجود في الرسالة التي أرسلت إلى بريدك الإكتروني
    إغلاق
    Votre message a été envoyé!
    معايير المجتمع

    إن تسجيل وترخيص مستخدمي موقع "سبوتنيك" عبر حسابات الفيسبوك أو شبكات اجتماعية أخرى يشير إلى قبولهم لقواعد الموقع. يتوجب على المستخدمين الالتزام بالقوانين المحلية والدولية، واحترام المشاركين الآخرين في النقاش، والقراء والأشخاص الذين يتم ذكرهم في المنشور.

    إدارة الموقع لها الحق في أن تحذف التعليقات التي تحتوي على لغات تختلف عن لغة غالبية محتوى الموقع. لدى كافة مواقع sputniknews.com باللغات المختلفة حق تحرير التعليقات.

    يتم حذف تعليق المستخدم في الحالات الآتية:

    • إذا كان التعليق لا يتفق مع محتوى المنشور.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحرض على الكراهية والتمييز العنصري أو العرقي أو الجنسي أو الديني أو الاجتماعي، أو ينتهك حقوق الأقليات.
    • إذا كان التعليق ينتهك حقوق الأقليات، ويسبب لهم الأذى بأي شكل من الأشكال، بما في ذلك الإساءة المعنوية.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على أفكار ذات طبيعة متطرفة أو تدعو إلى أنشطة أخرى غير قانونية.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على شتائم أو تهديدات موجهة للمستخدمين الآخرين، أو للمنظمات بصورة تسيء إلى سمعة رجال الأعمال أو الموظفين فيها وتقلل من كرامتهم.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على شتائم أو رسائل تعبّر عن عدم الاحترام لموقع "سبوتنيك".
    • إذا كان محتوى التعليق ينتهك الخصوصية، بحيث ينشر بيانات شخصية لأطراف ثالثة دون موافقة هذه الأطراف، أو ينتهك خصوصية المراسلة.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على مشاهد عنف أو سوء المعاملة والقسوة تجاه الحيوانات.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على معلومات حول كيفية الانتحار والتحريض عليه.
    • إذا كان التعليق يهدف إلى إعلان تجاري، أو الترويج لإعلان سياسي غير لائق أو غير قانوني، أو أي مصادر أخرى على الإنترنت يكون محتواها ما تم ذكره أعلاه.
    • إذا كان محتوى التعليق يروّج لمنتجات أو خدمات لأطراف ثالثة دون علم هذه الأطراف.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على لغة فظة أو ألفاظ نابية أو تلميحات من مشتقات تلك الألفاظ.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على رسائل بريد إلكتروني غير مرغوب فيها، وخدمات بريدية جماعية تروّج لخطط الثراء السريع.
    • إذا كان التعليق يروّج لاستخدام المواد المخدرة وغيرها من العقاقير، ويحتوي على معلومات عن منتجاتها وكيفية استخدامها.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على وصلات لفيروسات أو برمجيات خبيثة ومضرة.
    • إذا كان التعليق جزءاً من عمل منظم ينطوي على كميات كبيرة من التعليقات ذات محتوى واحد.
    • إذا كان التعليق يحتوي على رسائل غير مفهومة وغير ذات صلة.
    • إذا كان التعليق ينتهك الأدب وأصول المعاملة مظهراً بذلك أي شكل من أشكال السلوك العدواني أو المهين.
    • إذا كان التعليق لا يتقيد بالقواعد الأساسية للغة الإنجليزية (العربية)، على سبيل المثال: الكتابة (باللغة العامية) بالأحرف الكبيرة أو عدم تقسيم المكتوب إلى جمل.

    إدارة الموقع تملك الحق في أن تحظر دخول المستخدم إلى صفحة الموقع، أو حذف حسابه دون إشعاره، وذلك إذا انتهك المستخدم أو بدر منه سلوك دلّ على انتهاكه لما تم ذكره من القواعد أعلاه.

    بإمكان المستخدمين معالجة حساباتهم أو إعادة تشغيلها عبر الاتصال بالمشرفين على الموقع moderator.arabic@sputniknews.com

    يجب أن تحتوي الرسالة على التالي:

    • الموضوع – استعادة الحساب/ إعادة التشغيل.
    • هوية المستخدم.
    • ذكر الأسباب وتفسير التصرفات التي أدت إلى انتهاك القواعد المذكورة أعلاه، مما اضطر إدارة الموقع إلى حظر المستخدم.

    إذا قدَّرَالمشرفون على الموقع أنه يمكن استعادة الحساب/ إعادة تشغيله، فسيتم فعل ذلك.

    في حالة حظر حساب المستخدم مرة ثانية نتيجة للإنتهاكات المتكررة للقواعد المذكورة أعلاه، فلن يتم إعادة تشغيل أو فتح الحساب مرة أخرى.

    للتواصل مع المشرفين على الموقع، أرسل رسالتك على العنوان التالي:moderator.arabic@sputniknews.com

    دخول
    تسجيلهل نسيت كلمة السر؟سياسة الخصوصية
    أوك
    تنبيهات موقع "سبوتنيك"

    تابع أخبار "سبوتنيك" من متصفحك

    الاشتراكعدم الاشتراك