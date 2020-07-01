"رحلة الإنسانية"... لوحة ضخمة بمساحة ملعبي كرة قدم... شاهد

فقبل حوالي 8 أسابيع بدأ الفنان البريطاني، ساشا جافري، عمله على لوحته التي ستكون بمساحة ملعبي كرة قدم، ليتم لاحقا تقسيمها إلى 60 لوحة حيث ستباع في مزاد علني، في الوقت الذي يأمل بجمع 30 مليون دولار لدعم مشاريع خيرية.
ويهدف جافري من خلال عمله لدعم الأطفال حول العالم وتقديم المساعدة لمشاريع خيرية، بحسب تصريحات لـ"سي إن إن".
Thanks to @euronews.tv and @janeyspoony for supporting @humanityinspired.sj Something I believe in with ALL my beating Heart. The Largest Painting Ever Created on Canvas. Now Described as: ‘The Largest Social, Artistic, & Philanthropic Project in History’. Entitled: ‘The Journey of Humanity’ Aiming to change the lives of 10s of Millions of Children around the Globe, those that need our help the most during this difficult & devastating time for so many. If we can help those Children to feel: ‘Safe’, ‘Loved’ & ‘Brave’, then their wings will grow, we will give them the power to change their lives forever, and most significantly, give them a chance to follow Their Dreams...and therefore change the lives of All Those Around Them. With: Education, Health, Food, Clean Water, Sanitation, Nurture, Meaningful Engagement, Vital Inoculations & Vaccines, Protection, and Love To Feel: Safe, Loved, & Brave Without these things, they have no chance. Thanku, from the bottom of my heart, to ALL those Children who have already taken part in this life-changing project - ‘Humanity Inspired’ and for sending in all your Amazing Art-Work! Together, let’s paint the World a Different Color. With Love, Light, and all the best & purist of intentions in the World....and a little bit of Magic! X🙏💜🌍 These Pics show the first section of my Record-Breaking Painting: it depicts the Energy, Color, Spirit and Explosive Power of Creation, rising from ‘The Soul of the Earth’. My painting aims to link, connect, re-engage or Reconnect Humanity to: Ourselves, Each Other, Our Creator, and ultimately The Soul of the Earth.... 🌍 🌎 🌏💜- through the hearts, minds, and souls of our Creator’s Greatest Gift: ‘The Children of the World’ & the purity, beauty, & magic of ‘The Child Within us ALL’........🙏❤️ Thank you Jane for helping us share this story with the World. . . . #prayforhumanity #humanityinspired #artnews #largestpainting #paintingart #artistinterview #artist #atlantisdubai
مضيفا "في الأشهر القليلة الماضية، تغير كوكبنا بشكل لا يمكن الرجوع إليه. وأثر كوفيد-19 على كل مجتمع في جميع أنحاء العالم وأودى بحياة الآلاف، ولكنه غير أذهاننا أيضاً، وأمامنا فرصة للتغيير".
وحول المساحة التي سيحتاجها لعمله الفني، حول جافري قاعة احتفال في فندق "أتلانتس النخلة" في دبي إلى ورشة للعمل، لبناء لوحته، التي تتمحور حول العزلة والاتصال.
مضيفا بانه يشعر بحالة من النشوة عندما يعمل طوال الليل، بالإضافة لشعوره بالعزلة، ومن المقرر أن تنتهي اللوحة في مدة تصل لـ3 أشهر، انقضى منها 8 أسابيع.
