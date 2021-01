شركة "سامسونغ" تعلن عن إصدار نسخة من هاتف "غلاكسي إس 21" من الجيل الرابع

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

Samsung has introduced the flagship Galaxy S21 series in Jan 2021. In this article we will explore Samsung Galaxy S21 5G and Galaxy S21 Plus 5G. Both the devices are equipped with up to 64MP triple rear camerahttps://t.co/ONF6VPUNrT pic.twitter.com/MdyxDauG9j