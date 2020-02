"هواوي" تتحدى "غوغل" وتعلن رسميا موعد طرح "قاتل" سامسونغ

Huawei have just announced a successor to their first folding smartphone:



Huawei Mate Xs.

• improved hinge design (still folds out).

• Kirin 990 5G

• Zirconium based liquid metal.

• 40MP ‘super-sensing’ Quad Camera with 40x Zoom.

• 8GB RAM / 512GB storage. pic.twitter.com/X8VOPHDQOV