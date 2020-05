"إنستغرام" تعلن عن خدمة "بزنس" لدعم الأعمال الصغيرة... تلك طريقة تفعيلها

View this post on Instagram

To give people an easy way to show their love for small businesses, we’re introducing the new Support Small Business sticker on Instagram. When people use the sticker in Instagram Stories, their story will automatically appear in a shared Instagram story, so more people can discover more small businesses. We’ve also expanded our Business Resource Center on Facebook and Instagram to share the latest tips, resources and product information for businesses as they pivot online. Tap the link in our bio for more information.