"ناسا" ترصد عاصفة على كوكب المشتري يمكن أن تبتلع الأرض...فيديو

تمكن متخصصو "ناسا" من التقاط صورة للمشتري تظهر عاصفتين قويتين تندلعان بالقرب من سطح الكوكب. تم التقاط الصورة باستخدام تلسكوب هابل.
الصورة مؤرخة في 25 أغسطس/آب من العام الحالي. في تلك اللحظة، كان المشتري يقع على بعد 653 مليون كيلومتر من الأرض.
What did Hubble find in its newest images of Jupiter? The Great Red Spot, a storm big enough to swallow Earth, continues to shrink. Beneath it, the “Red Spot Jr.” rages on and is changing color again, while a new storm brews in the northern hemisphere. Hubble observed the stormy planet in multiple wavelengths last month when Earth was at its closest to Jupiter for the year...which was still a distance of 406 million miles! Learn more at the link in our bio. Credits: NASA, ESA, STScI, A. Simon (Goddard Space Flight Center), M.H. Wong (University of California, Berkeley), and the OPAL team #NASA #Hubble #Jupiter #planet #new #storm #universe #cosmos #telescope #astronomy
تُظهر اللقطات الفريدة عاصفة حمراء تتداخل مع عاصفة بيضاء كان يُعتقد سابقًا أنها كانت حمراء أيضًا. الأولى أقوى. علاوة على ذلك، فإن قوتها كبيرة لدرجة أنها قادرة على ابتلاع كوكبنا بأكمله. والثانية حاليا أقل قوة من الأولى.
تم نشر الصور على حساب Instagram لوكالة الفضاء الأمريكية.
