أقرب من الزهرة... علماء يكتشفون كويكبا مفاجئا قرب الشمس... صور

A difficult asteroid to find would be one whose orbit is entirely within that of #Venus. But now we have one! Officially called 2020 AV2, it has a mildly elliptical orbit that takes it almost as close to the Sun as Mercury. @BadAstronomer https://t.co/W9drVWB9H2 @SYFYWIRE pic.twitter.com/Z7T8UNFgHg