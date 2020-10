في ثوان معدودة... مهمة فضائية تكشف اليوم كيف تكونت الأرض

ICYMI: Fly around in 360° as OSIRIS-REx swoops in to collect a sample from asteroid Bennu in this animation. @OSIRISREx, NASA's 1st-ever mission to collect an asteroid sample in space and return it to Earth, makes this daring maneuver tomorrow! https://t.co/8RVfm82R7n pic.twitter.com/PosCyAF3H7