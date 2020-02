كريستيانو رونالدو يسجل "رقما محبطا" مع يوفنتوس

🇵🇹 Since Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Juventus, he has taken 38 free-kicks.

24 shots hit the wall

11 saved by the keeper

2 out of play

1 hit the crossbar

0 free-kicks scored in 38 attempts. Crazy stat. 😱 pic.twitter.com/E5gNUNZgjH

— FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) February 26, 2020