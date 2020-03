رونالدينيو يحتفل بعيد ميلاده الـ 40 في السجن

Happy 40th birthday, Ronaldinho:



🏆 2 LaLiga

🏆 1 Champions League

🏆 1 Serie A

🏆 1 Copa Libertadores

🏆 1 World Cup

🏆 1 Copa America

🏆 1 Confederations Cup



The man who made so many of us fall in love with football. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/iSqUUuiQCB