لاعب "أياكس" عبد الحق نوري يستفيق من الغيبوبة بعد 3 سنوات... صور وفيديو

Nouri’s brother: “Appie is doing good. He’s at home now. He is aware of where he is. People will now wonder ‘what does it mean, that he’s doing good?’. Well, he is not in coma anymore, he is awake, he eats, he sneezes. Sometimes he can communicate by lifting his eyebrows.” [dwdd] pic.twitter.com/IaUyHf6SEn