"عملاق مثل يوفنتوس يجب أن يفكر مثل الأندية الكبرى"... رونالدو يوجه رسالة لفريقه

ووجه رونالدو رسالة خاصة لناديه الإيطالي، على صفحته موقع التواصل الاجتماعي "إنستغرام"، داعيا فيها ناديه الى التفكير مثل الأندية الكبرى في العالم والعمل مثلها، بعد الخروج من دوري الأبطال.
قائلا "الموسم انتهى ولكن بشكل مبكر عما انتظرنا، الآن هو وقت المراجعة والتحليل في كل ما حدث لأن ذلك السبيل للتحسن، نادي عملاق مثل يوفنتوس يجب أن يفكر مثل الأندية الكبرى في العالم ويعمل مثلهم إذا أردنا أن نضع نفسنا في تلك الخانة".
مضيفا "لفوز بالدوري الإيطالي في تلك الظروف الصعبة أمر أنا فخور به، شخصيا سجلت 37 هدفا مع يوفنتوس و11 مع المنتخب الوطني، ما قمت به شخصيا يجعلني أنظر للمستقبل بتفاؤل وطموح للأفضل، الجمهور ينتظر الأفضل مننا ويجب أن نقدمه، لنأمل أن نعود أقوى من تلك العطلة وتساعدنا في أخذ أفضل الاختيارات".
The 2019/20 season is over for us, much later than usual but yet sooner than we expected. Now it’s time for reflection, time to analyse the ups and downs because critical thinking is the only way to improve. A huge club such as Juventus must always think like the best in the world, work like the best in the world, so that we can call ourselves one of the best and biggest clubs in the world. Winning the Serie A once again in such a difficult year is something that we are very proud of. Personally, scoring 37 goals for Juventus and 11 for the Portuguese National Team is something that makes me face the future with renewed ambition and desire to keep doing better and better each year. But the fans demand more from us. They expect more from us. And we have to deliver, we must live up to the highest expectations. May this short vacation break allow us all to make the best decisions for the future and come back stronger and more committed than ever. . See you soon! 💪🏼👊🏼
يذكر بأن يوفنتوس ودع بطولة دوري الأبطال على يد ليون الفرنسي، وكان النادي الإيطالي قد أعلن إقالة ماوريسيو ساري رسميا، أمس السبت، وتعيين أندريا بيرلو لقيادة الفريق.
