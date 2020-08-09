تسجيل
13:56 GMT09 أغسطس/ أب 2020
    كريستيانو رونالدو

    "عملاق مثل يوفنتوس يجب أن يفكر مثل الأندية الكبرى"... رونالدو يوجه رسالة لفريقه

    © REUTERS / Alberto Lingria
    رياضة
    وجه البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو رسالة قوية إلى متابعيه وناديه يوفنتوس عقب نهاية الموسم والخروج المبكر للفريق من منافسات دوري أبطال أوروبا.

    ووجه رونالدو رسالة خاصة لناديه الإيطالي، على صفحته موقع التواصل الاجتماعي "إنستغرام"، داعيا فيها ناديه الى التفكير مثل الأندية الكبرى في العالم والعمل مثلها، بعد الخروج من دوري الأبطال.

    قائلا "الموسم انتهى ولكن بشكل مبكر عما انتظرنا، الآن هو وقت المراجعة والتحليل في كل ما حدث لأن ذلك السبيل للتحسن، نادي عملاق مثل يوفنتوس يجب أن يفكر مثل الأندية الكبرى في العالم ويعمل مثلهم إذا أردنا أن نضع نفسنا في تلك الخانة".

    مضيفا "لفوز بالدوري الإيطالي في تلك الظروف الصعبة أمر أنا فخور به، شخصيا سجلت 37 هدفا مع يوفنتوس و11 مع المنتخب الوطني، ما قمت به شخصيا يجعلني أنظر للمستقبل بتفاؤل وطموح للأفضل، الجمهور ينتظر الأفضل مننا ويجب أن نقدمه، لنأمل أن نعود أقوى من تلك العطلة وتساعدنا في أخذ أفضل الاختيارات".

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    The 2019/20 season is over for us, much later than usual but yet sooner than we expected. Now it’s time for reflection, time to analyse the ups and downs because critical thinking is the only way to improve. A huge club such as Juventus must always think like the best in the world, work like the best in the world, so that we can call ourselves one of the best and biggest clubs in the world. Winning the Serie A once again in such a difficult year is something that we are very proud of. Personally, scoring 37 goals for Juventus and 11 for the Portuguese National Team is something that makes me face the future with renewed ambition and desire to keep doing better and better each year. But the fans demand more from us. They expect more from us. And we have to deliver, we must live up to the highest expectations. May this short vacation break allow us all to make the best decisions for the future and come back stronger and more committed than ever. . See you soon! 💪🏼👊🏼

    Публикация от Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

    يذكر بأن يوفنتوس ودع بطولة دوري الأبطال على يد ليون الفرنسي، وكان النادي الإيطالي قد أعلن إقالة ماوريسيو ساري رسميا، أمس السبت، وتعيين أندريا بيرلو لقيادة الفريق.

    إحصائية: إنجاز أوروبي جديد لميسي ورونالدو في ذيل القائمة
    رونالدو يخرج حزينا... يوفنتوس يغادر دوري أبطال أوروبا رغم الفوز على ليون... فيديو
    الكلمات الدلالية:
    دوري الأبطال, يوفنتوس, رونالدو
    الممثلة الإيطالية جينا لولوبريجيدا خلال مراسم افتتاح مهرجان موسكو السينمائي الدولي الثاني، 1961
    من مديحة كامل إلى براد بيت...مهرجان موسكو السينمائي الدولي
    فيسبوك يحذف أخبار مضللة لترامب
    فيسبوك يحذف "أخبارا مضللة" لترامب
    مادة الأمونيوم التي تسببت في انفجار مرفأ بيروت
    ما هي مادة نترات الأمونيوم المسببة لانفجار بيروت المدمر
    Votre message a été envoyé!
