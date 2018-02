سلاح "الثمانينيات" رسالة "تهديد" واضحة من الولايات المتحدة

US Air Force’s New Stealth Bomber to Replace B-1Bs and B-2s: Di Vincenzo Santo* (Da The Diplomat – 14 febbraio 2018) Washington. The U.S. Air Force (USAF) is preparing to retire its B-1B Lancer and B-2 Spirit fleets in order to free funds for the… https://t.co/WDy0r38yD1 pic.twitter.com/3iR086oBiy