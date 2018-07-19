ترامب: اتطلع لعقد لقاء ثاني مع بوتين

وكتب ترامب على "تويتر"، اليوم الخميس 19 يوليو/ تموز، يقول "حققت القمة مع روسيا نجاحا كبيرا. أتطلع إلى اجتماعنا الثاني حتى نتمكن من البدء في تنفيذ بعض الأمور العديدة التي تم مناقشتها".
The Summit with Russia was a great success, except with the real enemy of the people, the Fake News Media. I look forward to our second meeting so that we can start implementing some of the many things discussed, including stopping terrorism, security for Israel, nuclear……..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018
وأوضح الرئيس الأمريكي أن من ضمن تلك القضايا "وقف الإرهاب، والأمن لإسرائيل، والانتشار النووي، والهجمات السيبرانية، والتجارة، وأوكرانيا، والسلام في الشرق الأوسط، وكوريا الشمالية وغيرها".
….proliferation, cyber attacks, trade, Ukraine, Middle East peace, North Korea and more. There are many answers, some easy and some hard, to these problems…but they can ALL be solved!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 19, 2018
كما أشار إلى أن "هناك العديد من الحلول لتلك المشاكل بعضها سهل والآخر صعب".
كل التعليقات
إظهار التعليقات الجديدة (0)