09:40 GMT25 مارس/ آذار 2020
    غريتا تونبرج تواجه ووالدها الحجر الصحي

    العالم
    تواجه الناشطة السويدية غريتا تونبرج المهتمة بالحد من الاحتباس الحراري وتغير المناخ، الحجر الصحي، بعد ظهور أعراض فيروس كورونا.

    وعادت غريتا من وسط أوروبا وقررت البقاء في المنزل، وفي وقت لاحق شعرت بالحمى والقشعريرة والسعال.

    ورافق غريتا والدها، في رحلة إلى العاصمة البلجيكية الذي بروكسل، ويعاني هو الآخر من نفس الأعراض.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning. Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father - who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever. In Sweden you can not test yourself for COVID-19 unless you’re in need of emergent medical treatment. Everyone feeling ill are told to stay at home and isolate themselves. I have therefore not been tested for COVID-19, but it’s extremely likely that I’ve had it, given the combined symptoms and circumstances. Now I’ve basically recovered, but - AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill. My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough. And this it what makes it so much more dangerous. Many (especially young people) might not notice any symptoms at all, or very mild symptoms. Then they don’t know they have the virus and can pass it on to people in risk groups. We who don’t belong to a risk group have an enormous responsibility, our actions can be the difference between life and death for many others. Please keep that in mind, follow the advice from experts and your local authorities and #StayAtHome to slow the spread of the virus. And remember to always take care of each other and help those in need. #COVID #flattenthecurve

    Публикация от Greta Thunberg (@gretathunberg)

    وأعلنت السويد أول حالة وفاة بسبب فيروس كورونا وهي لشخص مسن لقي حتفه في الرعاية الفائقة في مستشفى بستوكهولم.

    ويواجه العالم، منذ يناير/ كانون الثاني 2020، أزمة متدهورة ناجمة عن تفشي عدوى فيروس كورونا، الذي بدأ انتشاره منذ ديسمبر/ كانون الأول 2019 من مدينة ووهان الصينية وأدى إلى خسائر ضخمة في كثير من الدول، وانهيار البورصات العالمية وتسارع هبوط أسواق الطاقة.

    وصنفت منظمة الصحة العالمية فيروس كورونا المستجد وباء عالميا، في وقت تمكنت الصين حتى هذا اليوم من احتواء وباء "كورونا" في أراضيها وعالجت أكثر من 73 ألف شخص من أصل 81 ألف مصاب، بينما تحول العالم الغربي إلى بؤرة جديدة للجائحة.

