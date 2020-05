ظريف: أكبر دولة صانعة للحروب في العالم خائفة من إيران

The U.S. has long been the world's top

- Military spender

- Arms seller

- War initiator & instigator

- Conflict profiteer.

Yet @SecPompeo is apparently so worried about Iran—a huge U.S. arms customer till 1979—that he's pouring weapons all over the globe.#UnitedStatesOfArms pic.twitter.com/29dwpdIQmQ

— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 2, 2020