أول تعليق إسرائيلي على اكتشاف جثة السفير الصيني في منزله قرب تل أبيب

Chinese Ambassador to Israel #DuWei died this morning in his residence in Herzelia. In the following footage, he was welcomed by deputy Gilad Cohen, on March 2020, Jerusalem @IsraelMFA https://t.co/8ZGoCjUbXx pic.twitter.com/8JLRTdBiym

— ‏Tal Schneider טל שניידר تال شنايدر (@talschneider) May 17, 2020