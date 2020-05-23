مليار دولار تقديرات خسائر الإعصار "أمفان" بالهند... فيديو وصور

وقالت بنغلادش المجاورة، التي مر بها الإعصار أمفان أيضا يوم الأربعاء، إن الخسائر المبدئية التي تكبدتها بلغت 11 مليار تاكا (130 مليون دولار). لكن مسؤولين حكوميين قالوا إن هذا الرقم قد يزيد.
وتسبب الإعصار في مقتل 102 على الأقل في الدولتين بسبب انهيار منازل في الأغلب أو الصعق بالكهرباء.
Electric outage in Phool Bagan, Kolkata caused due to the cyclone. Please pray for the ones who are not fortunate enough to have proper shelter in these challenging times. #CycloneAmphan #CycloneAmphanUpdate #AmphanSuperCyclone #Amphan pic.twitter.com/Lx2FsOyc0e— Akshay (@TheAkshayBothra) May 20, 2020
وأمفان أقوى إعصار يضرب المنطقة منذ ما يزيد عن عقد من الزمن. وتم إجلاء أكثر من ثلاثة ملايين شخص قبل وصول الإعصار لليابسة مما منع وقوع عدد أكبر من الوفيات.
The pictures from different parts of the state including Dumdum airport and the College Street in Kolkata clearly shows the devastation caused by #Amphan .The State Govt is yet to reach many areas affected.The Centre must declare this as a National Calamity and help the State pic.twitter.com/vPlbcsrSgu— Surjya Kanta Mishra (@mishra_surjya) May 21, 2020
وقال مسؤولان في ولاية البنغال الغربية لـ "رويترز" إن عدد المتضررين من الإعصار فاق 13 مليونا، حيث فقد البعض منازلهم أو محاصيلهم أو أراضيهم بينما لحقت أضرار بما يزيد عن 1.5 مليون منزل.
We not only protect the borders, but also stand with border population.— BSF KOLKATA : PRO BSF SOUTH BENGAL (@PROSOUTHBENGAL) May 21, 2020
In the aftermath of Cyclone #Amphan troops of 112Bn #BSF Kalyani, North 24 Parganas(WB) carried out road clearance & removal of uprooted trees of border areas which was appreciated by locals. pic.twitter.com/BtZv5TzL4x
وأضافا أن مئات الآلاف يعيشون حاليا في مخيمات إغاثة في أنحاء الولاية وسط مخاوف من أن التراخي في تطبيق قواعد التباعد الاجتماعي قد يزيد من انتشار فيروس كورونا المستجد.
