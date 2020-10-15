ملكة بريطانيا تخرج من قصرها من دون كمامة وتتفقد مختبرا عسكريا... فيديو وصور

وظهرت ملكة بريطانيا إليزابيث الثانية لأول مرة علانية منذ بداية جائحة فيروس كورونا اليوم، حيث زارت مختبر علوم وتكنولوجيا الدفاع القريب من سالزبوري مع الأمير ويليام دوق كامبريدج.
The Queen, with The Duke of Cambridge, visits @dstlmod and formally opens the new Energetics Analysis Centre - a state-of-the-art building dedicated to scientific research and analysis to protect the UK against terrorist and criminal threats relating to explosives. pic.twitter.com/7AUzA8bZ8Y— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 15, 2020
ووفقا لبيان قصر باكينغهام، فإن الملكة التقت خلال زيارة المختبر الواقع عند بورتون داون، العلماء الذين يجرون أبحاثا تدعم استجابة بريطانيا لجائحة فيروس كورونا.
During the visit to @dstlmod The Queen and The Duke of Cambridge met scientists providing vital support to the UK response of the COVID-19 pandemic, working in analytic research areas and deploying microbiologists to NHS hospitals to increase testing capacities. pic.twitter.com/VIE4mfxulF— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 15, 2020
وأضاف البيان إنه "جرى اتخاذ احترازات سلامة مشددة للزيارة الملكية، بما في ذلك اختبارات فيروس كورونا للـ48 شخصا الذين تواصلوا مع الملكة وقواعد تباعد اجتماعي صارمة".
غير أن الملكة زارت المعمل من دون كمامة، حسبما أكد البيان.
⚡️ “Royal seal of approval for science inside UK's defence and security” by @dstlmod https://t.co/5JmmE8GXdU— Dstl (@dstlmod) October 15, 2020
وهذه هي المرة الأولى خلال 7 أشهر التي تخرج فيها الملكة (94 عاما) من مقرها الملكي.
