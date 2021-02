"نت بلوكس": حظر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي في ميانمار

⚠️ Confirmed: Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp servers are now restricted in #Myanmar on state-owned internet provider MPT; real-time metrics show selective filtering in place even as basic connectivity is restored following military coup 📉

— NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 3, 2021